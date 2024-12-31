First Northwest Bancorp Director Craig Curtis Resigns; Company to Evaluate Board Composition

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Craig Curtis, a Director of the company and its banking subsidiary, First Fed Bank, will be resigning from the Boards of Directors effective December 31, 2024. Mr. Curtis, who serves as an independent director and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee for both entities, communicated his intention to step down in a move unrelated to any disputes with either First Northwest Bancorp or First Fed.

The company has issued a press release to announce Mr. Curtis’ decision, clarifying that it does not stem from disagreements on operational matters, policies, or practices. As part of the ongoing evaluation of the Board’s composition, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee plans to consider appointing a replacement for Mr. Curtis. If the Committee determines a new director is needed, it will assess the diversity, skill set, experience, and other pertinent attributes of the current Board members to identify a suitable candidate for recommendation.

A press release dated December 30, 2024, concerning the aforementioned developments has been included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing. This press release has been formally incorporated into the report for reference purposes.

In addition to the resignation announcement, the filing also stated that the company has produced an interactive data file as part of Exhibit 104, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document submitted with the Form 8-K.

The document was concluded with the signature of Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Northwest Bancorp, dated December 30, 2024. No other significant details were mentioned in the Form 8-K filing provided to the SEC.

