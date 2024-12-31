Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,117. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

