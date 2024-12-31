FOXO Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Holds Successful Annual General Meeting

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) recently held its Annual General Meeting on December 31, 2024, with a focus on crucial decision-making for the company’s direction moving forward. The meeting, a pivotal event for FOXO, saw significant shareholder participation and positive outcomes on various proposals.
During the meeting, FOXO’s stockholders voted on several key agenda items. The first proposal pertained to the Election of Directors, where nominees Mark White, Bret Barnes, Francis Colt deWolf III, Trevor Langley, and Seamus Lagan were elected to serve as directors based on votes cast until the next annual meeting or until the election and qualification of their successors.
All proposals brought forth during the meeting received the necessary votes for approval. Notably, while the adjournment proposal would have garnered sufficient votes for approval, it was determined that an adjournment was not required or fitting in the context of the AGM.
FOXO Technologies Inc. emerged from its Annual General Meeting with a clear mandate supported by the confidence of its shareholders. The results of these critical decisions are expected to chart a positive course for the company in the upcoming year.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FOXO Technologies’s 8K filing here.
About FOXO Technologies
FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FOXO Technologies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better