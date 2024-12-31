GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

GeoPark Price Performance

NYSE GPRK opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $466.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.99 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. Analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 3,251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 131,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 119,678 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

