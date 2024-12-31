GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading 42.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 42.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 113,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 26,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

