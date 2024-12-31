Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Purchased Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). In a filing disclosed on December 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gilead Sciences stock on December 24th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 12/24/2024.

GILD stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

