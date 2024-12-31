Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 135,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,843,100.72. This represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 557,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,062. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $569.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDOT

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.