Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $779.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

