HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
HCB Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HCBN opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. HCB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
HCB Financial Company Profile
