HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

HCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCBN opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. HCB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

HCB Financial Company Profile

HCB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Highpoint Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. It also provides business banking services comprising business checking and savings accounts; business loan services, such as real estate lending, lines of credit, and term loans; small business administration loans; other services that consists of sweep and courier banking services, merchant credit card services, night depository and wire services, health savings accounts, and business mentoring; and digital services.

