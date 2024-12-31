Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in December

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Helium One Global Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Helium One Global stock traded up C$0.00 on Monday, hitting C$0.01. 1,103,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,779. Helium One Global has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
About Helium One Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Helium One Global
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.