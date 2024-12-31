Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in December

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Helium One Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Helium One Global stock traded up C$0.00 on Monday, hitting C$0.01. 1,103,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,779. Helium One Global has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

