Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 42.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 340,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 94,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Hemostemix Trading Up 57.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$9.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.