Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 64.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 64.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 532,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 95,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

