Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in December

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSHIF remained flat at $33.00 on Monday. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

Hoshizaki Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.