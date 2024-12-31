IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

