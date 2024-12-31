Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,062,329 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 931,621 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $8.87.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.
Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.49%.
Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
