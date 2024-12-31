Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) dropped 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
