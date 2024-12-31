Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Up 25.6% in December

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Inno stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Inno has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

