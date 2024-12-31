Innovex International (INVX) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Innovex International to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million $600,000.00 9.79 Innovex International Competitors $4.39 billion -$154.22 million 12.24

This table compares Innovex International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innovex International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Innovex International Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovex International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innovex International Competitors 193 1396 1690 47 2.48

Innovex International currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Innovex International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Innovex International rivals beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.