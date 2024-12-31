Insider Buying: Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Director Buys 12,300 Shares of Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) Director Eric Shahinian purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,433.29.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of DND stock traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.58. 86,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.47. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.92 and a 52-week high of C$22.59.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$119.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.30 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. Research analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.73%.

DND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.71.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Articles

