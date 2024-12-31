International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 363.80 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 362.98 ($4.55), with a volume of 2066194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.60 ($4.55).

International Distributions Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 341.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,049.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

About International Distributions Services

We are an international business providing postal and delivery services across our extensive networks which covers over 40 countries. The Group consists of two principal operations – our UK based operation, which includes Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide (Royal Mail), and our international operation, General Logistics Systems (GLS).

