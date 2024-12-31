iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

