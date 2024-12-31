iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.