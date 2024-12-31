iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 222308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $515,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

