iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 114,254 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $222.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

