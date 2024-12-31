Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.30. 441,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,116. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $796.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,343 shares of company stock valued at $100,601 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

