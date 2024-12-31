JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.14 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 92.82 ($1.16), with a volume of 4556562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.98 ($1.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446 ($5.60).

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity at JD Sports Fashion

In other news, insider Andy Long bought 31,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £29,821.44 ($37,417.11). 51.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

