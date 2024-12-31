Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 178,600 shares. Currently, 46.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy acquired 38,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $120,276.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 153,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,277.20. This trade represents a 33.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JFBR opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Jeffs’ Brands has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $68.77.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

