Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $301.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.57.
A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on JLL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $252.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $288.50.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.