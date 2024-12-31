Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $301.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.57.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $4,276,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $24,283,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $252.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.