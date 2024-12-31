Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY) Short Interest Update

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kindly MD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindly MD in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kindly MD in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindly MD in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Kindly MD Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 298,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Kindly MD has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

About Kindly MD

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

Featured Stories

