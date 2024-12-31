Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of KNCAY remained flat at $8.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.95 and a beta of 0.75. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.