Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Konica Minolta Price Performance
Shares of KNCAY remained flat at $8.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.95 and a beta of 0.75. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Konica Minolta
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.