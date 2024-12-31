LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 12.5% in December

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,720,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Trading Up 25.0 %
OTCMKTS:CAVR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,754. LiveToBeHappy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About LiveToBeHappy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiveToBeHappy
- What is a support level?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for LiveToBeHappy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveToBeHappy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.