LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 12.5% in December

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,720,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Trading Up 25.0 %

OTCMKTS:CAVR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,754. LiveToBeHappy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About LiveToBeHappy

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

