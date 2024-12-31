Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

LIXT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 37,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.11.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

