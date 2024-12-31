Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Nicole Neuburger Sells 2,022 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,042. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $508.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

