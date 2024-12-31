MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.24. 12,291,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 56,056,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of MARA by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

