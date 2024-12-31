MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of MDB opened at $233.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 1.17. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,425. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $9,264,812. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $4,366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

