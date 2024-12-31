NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 23,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 63,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

NatWest Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

