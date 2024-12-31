Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $894.25 and last traded at $896.88. 318,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,577,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $900.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.70.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $381.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $853.45 and its 200 day moving average is $739.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,893 shares of company stock worth $93,859,830 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.