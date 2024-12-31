New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 685,700 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOVR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of New Horizon Aircraft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New Horizon Aircraft
New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance
New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Horizon Aircraft
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.