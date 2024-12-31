Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in December

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,953,800 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the November 30th total of 2,605,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 482.2 days.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $0.40 on Monday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
