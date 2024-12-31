Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $104.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $92.57 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $85.42 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

