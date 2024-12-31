Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of PZG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 95,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,826. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.