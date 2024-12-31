Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PMETF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,861. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
