Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance
Patriot National Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 33,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.43.
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile
