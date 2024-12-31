PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $85.68. Approximately 772,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,824,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

