Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) vs. Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Critical Comparison

Patten Energy Solutions Group and Perpetua Resources are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Perpetua Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$18.77 million ($0.22) -48.09

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.86%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A -19.48% -17.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

