Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 21,469 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $255,695.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,079,938 shares in the company, valued at $24,772,061.58. This represents a 1.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $389,995.35.

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $144,155.25.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $150,908.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

MIO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 37,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,621. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 377,242 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter.

