Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 302.99%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.02%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

22.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics N/A N/A -659.07% Tyra Biosciences N/A -24.56% -23.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Tyra Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $47,000.00 3,480.65 -$51.85 million ($1.84) -1.82 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.61) -8.63

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Tyra Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors. It is developing Olafertinib, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103 for the treatment of various advanced and metastatic solid tumor cancers; and Anti-Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a product candidate in preclinical trials to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Adimab, LLC for the development of Cosibelimab; NeuPharma, Inc., to develop and commercialize Olafertinib; and Jubilant Biosys Limited for the development and commercialization of novel compounds that inhibit BET bromodomains. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

