Reviewing Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) & GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS)

GCT Semiconductor and Mobix Labs are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and Mobix Labs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCT Semiconductor $16.03 million 7.06 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Mobix Labs $6.44 million 7.93 -$10,000.00 ($0.77) -2.17

Analyst Ratings

Mobix Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GCT Semiconductor.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GCT Semiconductor and Mobix Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCT Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

GCT Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.55%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Profitability

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -27.81% Mobix Labs N/A -20.31% -1.82%

Risk and Volatility

GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCT Semiconductor beats Mobix Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCT Semiconductor



GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Mobix Labs



Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

