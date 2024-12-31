Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 791,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.1 days.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of RTNTF stock traded down $3.76 on Monday, reaching $71.15. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $93.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35.
About Rio Tinto Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.