Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 791,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.1 days.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RTNTF stock traded down $3.76 on Monday, reaching $71.15. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $93.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

