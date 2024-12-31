Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$66.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.23.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

RCI.B stock opened at C$43.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$43.13 and a 12 month high of C$64.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

