Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sadot Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDOT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. Sadot Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

